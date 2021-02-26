Congress Stood Up By Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao Over 'open Debate' Dare; Hits Out

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Friday attacked the Information Technology Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao, for not being present at an 'open debate' over the subject of employment, in spite of being called by him. Elaborating on the same Dasoju said, "I called KTR for an open debate at 12 noon today to Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gunpark with facts of recruitment numbers, current vacancies available in the state."

Dasoju, who waited for two hours for the minister, said that KTR not showing up is an indication that the facts presented by him regarding the recruitment of job are misleading.

Recruitment for 1.26 lakh jobs in Telangana in 6 years: KT Rama Rao

The invitation for 'open debate' came after the Telangana working president and state Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao on February 24, Wednesday announced that the government had made an announcement for the recruitment for about 1.26 lakh jobs in Telangana in various government departments during the last six years.

Giving the department-wise list, he had explained that of the total number of jobs provide, 30,500 jobs were provided through the Telangana State Public Service Commission, 31,900 jobs through Telangana State Police Recruitment Board, and 3,600 jobs were given in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education and other government departments.

KT Rama Rao launches a scathing attack on Congress and BJP

After presenting the figures, he had launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying," During the last 10 years of its rule, the Congress government in the united Andhra Pradesh had filled only 24,000 vacancies between 2004 and 2014.

BJP was also not spared, as the Minister talking about the upcoming polls had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had no moral right to seek votes. Adding weight to his words, he said, "Why should people vote for the BJP if it did not keep the promises made in the AP Reorganization Act 2014?"

"They did not add sanction any projects to the State and are continuously increasing petrol, diesel and gas prices," he had added.

Biennial elections in two Graduates' constituency of Telangana

Telangana is all set for the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council for the two Graduates' constituency that is to take place on March 14. The filling of nominations for the biennial elections concluded on Tuesday, with around 178 sets of nominations filed by 96 candidates in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy Graduates Constituency, and around 123 sets of nominations were filed by 75v candidates from the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency.

(Inputs from ANI)