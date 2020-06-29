'Congress Did It To Give China Position Of Strength': BJP On UPA Stalling Key Ladakh Road

Amid the Congress party being embroiled in a number of controversies such as the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation receiving funding from the Chinese embassy and the signing of suspicious MoU with the Communist Party of China in 2008, BJP has levelled another big charge against the Sonia Gandhi-led party. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has alleged a possibility that Congress party deliberately stalled the strategic road construction and infrastructure projects close to border areas under the UPA to give China a "position of strength".

This comes after Ladakh councillor Stanzin Lakpa revealed that the Congress party-led UPA government stalled the strategic road constructions which could connect inaccessible areas of Ladakh to the mainland and could have been instrumental in helping the army getting faster access to inaccessible areas.

"It seems the Congress deliberately stalled these projects, jeopardising our national security so that China could have a position of strength by while dealing with India," Bhatia said.

Bhatia also brought the attention to former Defence Minister AK Anthony who had said in parliament in September 2013 that the rate of the infrastructure projects at the India-China border is very slow.

"The long policy of the Congress that best defence is not to have clear border what so ever, now becomes confirmed and apparent from the statement made by the councillor," he added.

While exposing the Congress connection with China, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also alleged that Congress tried to support China thereby allowing it to earn vast sums of money by permitting the increase of trade deficit 33 times.

Ladakh councillor Stanzin Lakpa exposes Congress

While speaking to Republic TV, Stanzin Lakpa said, "Every person in Ladakh, no matter if he has affiliations with any party be it Congress, National Conference, PDP or BJP for that matter, every Ladakhi know how this strategically important road project pertaining to national security was stalled."

While elaborating how and why the strategic road project was started, the Ladakh councillor said that the road project was initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the Kargil war when the Indian Army had experienced difficulties accessing the areas then making it difficult to counter Pakistani invasion. He said Vajpayee had set an enquiry to see alternative routes from the perspective of national security so that Ladakh could have maximum connectivity with the country.

"The target to complete the road project was set for 2007 by the Vajpayee government. There was speedy progress from 2000 to 2004, but later there was no attention given to the project from 2004 to 2014 neither any further funding was approved," he added revealing that the Congress-led UPA government which came to power in 2004 stalled the project.

Lakpa also elaborated on how the road project was strategically important with regards to national security. The already existing "Manali to Leh highway consists of five high passes which are closed for a maximum time of the year. So there is no possibility of connecting Ladakh, the twin border to connect with the country round the year, only the strategically important road could be instrumental in connecting Ladakh all year round," he said.

