Congress Strategises For Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Infighting In Rajasthan

In the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections in various states and the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has kicked off a series of back-to-back meetings with the party’s state leadership. Top brass of the party including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have been engaging in these crucial discussions, with an objective to put specific focus on the states, which are nearing their assembly elections. In this thread, Rajasthan Congress leaders are slated to meet National President Kharge to review election preparations in the state. As many as 25 prominent leaders from the party’s state unit, including Sachin Pilot are expected to be present at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting, while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to join virtually.

The scheduled AICC meeting holds immense significance, considering the persistent infighting that has plagued the state of Rajasthan. The public spectacle of CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot engaging in wars of words and standing against each other, has been a cause for concern for the party for the past several months. Additionally, Sachin Pilot, in particular, has issued an ultimatum, hinting at an impending major decision.

Rift between Gehlot and Pilot has been a persistent issue in Rajasthan Congress

The internal strife within the Rajasthan Congress has escalated to the party’s national politics, prompting a series of meetings in Delhi in an attempt to contain the damage and restore unity within the party. The rift between Gehlot and Pilot has been a persistent issue, threatening the stability and prospects of the Congress party in the state.

Meanwhile, with assembly elections looming on the horizon, the Congress party is now actively engaged in reviewing its election strategies and addressing internal conflicts. Meetings with President Kharge are expected to provide a platform for constructive discussions among the Rajasthan Congress leaders. The aim is to create a cohesive plan that accommodates the aspirations and concerns of all stakeholders, paving the way for a united front in the upcoming elections.

The Congress party, which is aware of the challenges posed by internal divisions, is making earnest efforts to present a united front to the electorate. The leadership is cognizant of the need to resolve differences and establish a harmonious working environment within the party, as it plays a crucial role in determining the success of electoral campaigns.

As the Congress party endeavors to regain its political footing in Rajasthan, the nation will keenly observe the outcomes of these crucial meetings. The assembly elections in the state are not only an opportunity for the Congress party to regain lost ground but also a litmus test for the effectiveness of its strategies to resolve internal conflicts ahead of the 2024 general elections.