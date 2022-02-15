Congress Suffers Another Blow As Ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Resigns From Party

In a massive blow to Congress which is battling infighting in multiple states, senior leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party. Addressing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Kumar stressed that he can further national causes only outside the party fold. Highlighting his association with the party that lasted for over 4 decades, he expressed a desire to actively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership.

His resignation letter read, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party fold. I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association with 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters. While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead."

Here is Ashwani Kumar's resignation letter:

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress pic.twitter.com/BwUuqhqSH6 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Another blow to Congress

A senior advocate at the Supreme Court, Ashwani Kumar has also served as the Additional Solicitor General of India. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2016. Moreover, he served as the Minister for Law and Justice in the UPA government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh from 2012 to 2013. The veteran politician also represented India at various global forums including the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Security Council and the World Economic forum and was Singh's special envoy to Japan.

The eminent lawyer is also the recepient of several awards including “Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun”, by the Emperor of Japan on May 9, 2017 and “Guru Nanak Dev Ji Achievers Award” by the Punjab Government on November 10, 2019. His exit from the Sonia Gandhi-led party comes at a juncture when several prominent leaders across the country such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh and Luizinho Faleiro have switched allegiance to other parties. The timing of the resignation also assumes significance ahead of the Punjab polls.