Congress' Sunil Jakhar Claims 'those Who Facilitated Sacrilege In Punjab Are Destroyed'

Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar without mentioning any name attacked the leaders who do politics in the name of religion and use religions to garner votes. He claimed such people are politically destroyed. The Congress leader was angry with people who open 'dera like shops' and use the name of Guru for political benefit. He said, "Those who opened dera-like shops in the name of Guru to sell their followers' votes or for political/film benefits are exposed due to polls...Those who did politics in religion's name and facilitated sacrilege are politically destroyed today." Dera is a socio-religious organisation mostly found in northern India.

#WATCH | "...Those who opened dera-like shops in the name of Guru to sell their followers' votes or for political/film benefits are exposed due to polls...Those who did politics in religion's name&facilitated sacrilege are politically destroyed today," says Sunil Jakhar, Congress pic.twitter.com/O8NIoucq98 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

The congress party had targeted the leaders who open such dera before the election. Talking about such, the former CM Charanjeet Singh Channi claimed, "Dera Sacha Sauda is coming together with BJP to support Akali Dal. It has declared support for Akali Dal in entire Punjab. The sacrilege issue has come to the fore again. These people were together from before,"

Punjab Elections Results

After a landslide victory, the Aam Aadmi Party dethroned Congress by winning 92 seats and a three-fourth majority in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Mann won from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district with a massive margin of 58,206 votes. Congress was in major disappointment as the party, which forayed into the assembly elections months after the internal turmoil that paved the way for former CM Amarinder Singh's exit, failed to retain their strongholds. AAP swept the elections with an 83-seat majority in the 117 member Assembly, whereas the Congress could manage just 19 seats in their pursuit to retain power.

AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann declared in Sangrur that he will not take the CM's oath in the Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh but would rather take in his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. He said, "I will take oath as the CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, not at the Raj Bhawan." He further added that he will not allow pictures of CM in the government offices and would replace them with a photo of Indian Freedom Fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and the Head of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, Dr B. R. Ambedkar. Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab state on March 16.

On the other hand, BJP, in collation with Amrinder Singh's newly-formed party, Punjab Lok Congress, managed to win 2 sets while the Akali Dal, who left the NDA over the famous 3 farm bills, managed to garner 4 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Image: ANI