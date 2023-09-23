Congress Supporting Its Allies From I.N.D.I Alliance In Tamil Nadu: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) leader HD Kumaraswamy on September 23 alleged the Congress of supporting its allies from the I.N.D.I alliance in Tamil Nadu over sharing water of the Cauvery River.

“SC had directed both the states to go to the Water Management Authority but the government failed. This government is indirectly supporting I.N.D.I.A partners and has backstabbed Karnataka farmers,” he said.

The JD(S) leader visited the KRS reservoir to assess the ground situation on Saturday. Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, C.S. Puttaraju, D.C. Tammanna, Muniratna, former MLAs Suresh Gowda, Ravindra Srikanthaiah, Nikhil_Kumar_k , Mandya District President of the party Ramesh along with several prominent party members joined Kumaraswamy.

“The water level is going down each passing day. Our farmers are bearing the brunt. Impossible situation to manage. The Government has miserably failed to convince the Cauvery Management Authority. They have taken it very lightly,” he said.

Congress 'ignoring' interest of Kannadigas: JD(S) leader

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Kumaraswamy further alleged that the Congress was ignoring the interest of the Kannadigas.

“Ignoring the interest of the Kannadigas, INC Karnataka the Krishnarajasagar reservoir has been drained as a result of the unilateral release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by the government. Visited and inspected the reservoir, got information from the officials. Kannambadi Dam, a symbol of the state's share of prosperity, is collapsing,” he wrote.