Congress' Surjewala Defends P Chidambaram Amid CBI Raids; Slams ‘preposterous Allegations’

In a massive development, CBI raided premises linked with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case registered by the central agency. At present, searches are underway at 9 locations across the country including Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Odisha and Punjab. Following this, Congress has now come out to defend the former minister and claimed that the raids were being undertaken over ‘preposterous allegations’.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday raised his voice against the CBI raids being undertaken at premises linked with Congress leader P Chidambaram. Lauding the former union minister, Surjewala indirectly alleged that the raids were politically driven. “Mr P Chidambaram is a Nationalist and a Patriot, whose commitment to the country is unquestionable,” Surjewala said in a Tweet.

Mr. @PChidambaram_IN is a Nationalist & a Patriot, whose commitment to the country is unquestionable. To plant source based preposterous allegations against a former Home Minister & Finance Minister by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 17, 2022

“To plant source based preposterous allegations against a former Home Minister and Finance Minister by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse,” he further added. This comes amid the central agency officials who continue to raid premises linked with the senior Congress leader. As per sources, the CBI suspects his son and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram of facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs. 50 lakh. This new case is believed to be an off-shoot of an ongoing probe.

CBI raids in fresh case registered against Karti Chidambaram

As per sources, the Sivaganga MP's foreign remittances between 2010-14 are under the CBI scanner. During this Karti Chidambaram’s father was a Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and handled portfolios such as Home and Finance.

In his first reaction, Karti Chidambaram quipped, "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record". This is being perceived as his frustration over the raids being conducted by the central agency again. Speaking to the media, Birbal Singh- a guard at P Chidambaram's residence stated that 7 CBI officials had arrived in the morning and asked about the whereabouts of the Lok Sabha MP.

It is pertinent to note that Karti Chidambaram has been under the scanner of agencies in a number of cases. He was arrested by the CBI in the INX media case on February 28, 2018, and was granted bail in March that year. Basically, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister.

Image: PTI