Congress' Surjewala Questions BJP As HC Allows Case Against Karnataka CM; Quiet On MVA

Congress General Secretary and media in-charge Randeep Surjewala questioned BJP's silence on BS Yediyurappa after the Karnataka High Court allowed a corruption case to be restored against the Karnataka CM on March 17. The Karnataka High Court ordered the case to be restored on Yediyurappa and twelve others in the land privatization case which was earlier dropped in a sessions court in 2016. The Karnataka HC directed the special court to take cognizance of the offences made out in the chargesheet against the accused and asked them to proceed in accordance with the law.

Congress' Surjewala attacks BJP leadership

Reacting to the HC's order to reinstate the corruption case against Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Congress' Randeep Surjewala slammed the BJP leadership for remaining mum on the issue. The Congress neta questioned the 'hand in glove' treatment meted out for Yediyurappa and claimed that the BJP would have gone ballistic if any other sitting CM faced such a huge indictment. Further, Surjewala took a dig at PM Modi's ‘zero tolerance on corruption’ and asked if a fair trial could be held until Yediyurappa was sacked. Surjewala's charge comes even as the Congress' allies in the Maharashtra government have been rocked in a scandalous controversy following Sachin Vaze's arrest and Param Bir Singh's extortion allegations against the state's Home Minister.

Corruption case reinstated against CM Yediyurappa

The corruption case in the land privatization matter was filed against Yediyurappa and then minister Katta Subramanya Naidu by complainant Alam Pasha in 2012. Yediyurappa and Naidu allegedly used their office of power to release over 24 acres of government-acquired lands in North Bengaluru to private players, thereby causing a strain in the state exchequer. The lok Lokayukta police had named Yediyurappa and Naidu in the charge sheet after they had found no evidence against nine others who were named in the case. However, the sessions court decided to drop the case in 2016.

Arguing for the case to be reinstated, complainant Alam Pasha claimed that the sessions court had wrongly dropped the case earlier citing the closure report filed against the nine individuals. He argued that the Special Judge had no jurisdiction to dismiss the complaint while considering the ‘B’ summary report submitted by the Investigating Agency. The Karnataka HC noted that the special court's order cannot sustain under law as the verdict was passed while considering the ‘B’ Summary report against nine persons excluding Yediyurappa. The Court also noted that the special court did not consider the final report tabled against the accused and that no order was passed accepting or rejecting the report.

The HC remarked that Yediyurappa and Katta Subramanya Naidu had not been named in the FIR but stated that once the charge sheet is filed, the magistrate or the court has no other option than to take cognizance of the offence alleged in the charge sheet and proceed in accordance with the law. However, the Court did not agree with the special court judge's decision on dropping the case against Yediyurappa and approved the petition to set aside the 2016 order. “The Special Court is directed to take cognizance of the offences made out in the chargesheet against respondent Nos.10 and 11(named as accused Nos.1 and 2 in the charge sheet) and proceed in accordance with law", said Justice John Michael Cunha

