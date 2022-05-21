Congress' Surjewala Unimpressed With Fuel Price Reduction: 'Nation Does Not Need Jumlas'

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday expressed his reservations about the Centre's move to slash fuel prices, saying that it 'won't be enough' to alleviate the pain of the public.

Breaking down the Excise Duty figures during the pre and post-NDA era, Surjewala alleged that the Centre was just 'juggling figures' to dupe the people. "U increased Excise on Diesel by ₹18.24/litre and now reduced it by ₹6/litre. It is still ₹15.80 V/S ₹3.56 during Congress (sic)," said the Congress leader.

Urging the government to display 'courage', he demanded the rollback of Excise on petrol and diesel to May 2014 levels. "Stop deceiving, Show the courage to give relief," said the Congress leader.

1/3

Dear FM,



In May 2014,

Excise Duty on Petrol = ₹9.48/Litre



On 21st May, 2022,

Excise Duty on Petrol = ₹27.90/Litre

U reduced it by ₹8 now.



U increased Excise on Petrol by ₹18.42/litre and now reduced it by ₹8/litre.



It is still ₹19.90 V/S ₹9.48 during Congress.

1/2 https://t.co/GELhyUXdqa — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 21, 2022

Who pays for the new house, the new plane, the new car, the PR, the advertisements and all of that?



Duties will remain high unfortunately. This won't be enough to alleviate the pain of the public. https://t.co/ygLWjllhu0 — Rohan Cornelio (@RohanCornelio) May 21, 2022

3/3

Dear FM,



Nation doesn’t need jugglery of figures to dupe the people,



Nation doesn’t need “Jumlas”,



Nation needs roll back of Excise on #Petrol & @Diesel to May 2014 levels of ₹9.48/Litre on Petrol & ₹3.56/Litre on Diesel.



Stop deceiving,

Show the courage to give relief. https://t.co/GELhyUWFAC — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 21, 2022

Centre slashes price of petrol & diesel

In a big move to bring down the fuel rates in India, the Union Government has slashed the Central Excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the decision had been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically asked all arms of the government to work with sensitivity and give relief to the common man.

"Keeping in line with @PMOIndia @narendramodi ‘s commitment to help the poor & common man, TODAY, we are announcing more steps to help our people," said the Finance Minister.

"We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹7 per litre. It will have revenue implication of around ₹1 lakh crore/year for the government," she added.

The Centre has also exhorted all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn’t done during the last round, (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man. Additionally, the government has announced that it will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

"We are also reducing the customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for plastic products where our import dependence is high. This will result in reduction of cost of final products," the Finance Minister announced.