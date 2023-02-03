Congress Suspends Capt Amarinder Singh's Wife MP Preneet Kaur For 'anti-party Activities'

Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Patiala, Punjab, Preneet Kaur was reportedly suspended from the party with immediate effect on Friday, February 3 citing involvement in anti-party activities in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The suspended Congress leader has also been issued a show cause notice, to which she has been asked to reply within three days. The action came up after the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and some other state's functionaries in the state complained about her involvement in anti-party activities.

Preneet Kaur is wife of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Member Secretary, Tariq Anwar has issued the press release about the suspension of Preneet Kaur.

Through a press release, he said, "Hon'ble Congress President has received a complaint from Shri Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President, PCC Punjab alleging that Smt. Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view. The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC for necessary action. The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Smt. Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala should be suspended from the Party with immediate effect and she has been called upon to show cause within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the Party."

Congress MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala Preneet Kaur has been suspended from the Party with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/z8mBZYEicl — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

Notably, Preneet Kaur is an Indian politician who served in the UPA-led Government of India as a Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2009 to 2014. She is the wife of Punjab's former Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh, who was the 15th CM of the state and was then a part of Congress.