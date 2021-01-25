Congress Suspends Puducherry Minister A. Namsivayam; Was Making Eyes Towards BJP: Reports

Puducherry Minister A. Namsivayam on Monday has been reportedly suspended from the Congress party. This action was taken against him after he had planned to quit the party as he has been unhappy with the way Congress is functioning and was likely ingratiating himself towards BJP.

A. Namsivayam disappointed with Congress

Earlier on Monday, Namsivayam said, "Even with the approval of Sonia Gandhi, a list of 40 candidates for the post of party executive (board chairman) could not be implemented, even in a situation where the state administration cannot function properly and nothing can be done for the dependent volunteers. The legislator and the minister will resign soon."

The minister had held a meeting last night with his supporters at a wedding hall in his constituency at Villianur to hear out the views of his political supporters before he decided to make a move. The said meeting is said to be a preliminary to Namsivayam taking the big decision.

In 2016, Namsivayam was projected as a chief ministerial candidate by Congress during the 2016 Assembly elections. However, V Narayanasamy became the Chief Minister of the state. Since then it is believed that the Puducherry minister has been unhappy with the grand old party.

In December last year, Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and had said that he is ready to quit and work with the Andhra CM instead.