Congress Sweeps Punjab Civic Polls; CM Amarinder Thanks Voters For Reposing Faith In Party

After Congress swept Punjab civic polls with a commendable victory, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday hailed the party's win. He said that this is not just a validation of his government's development-oriented policies and programmes but also a total rejection of the 'anti-farmer legislation' carried out by major political parties - Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

Today's results in MC Elections are the victory of each Punjabi. It is very clear that people of Punjab want development & will not be fooled by politics of hatred & theatrics. I thank everyone for reposing faith in us & especially our @INCIndia workers who worked day and night. pic.twitter.com/HGHTotRifs — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 17, 2021

READ | Congress' Puducherry Govt in Crisis; Exodus Likely Before Rahul Arrives As 4th MLA Resigns

Congratulating Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, MLAs and other party workers for their victory, the Chief Minister said that the people of the state had 'clearly and unequivocally denounced the devious, undemocratic, unconstitutional and regressive agendas of the 3 parties.'

Punjab CM hails Congress' victory

According to a release by the Chief Minister's Office Singh said, "The first major polls to be held in Punjab since the enactment of the draconian Farm Laws had also underscored people's angst with the BJP, which was responsible for the anti-farmer legislation with the active support of its former ally, the SAD, and the collusion of ruling AAP in Delhi."

READ | Punjab Municipal Elections 2021: Counting Of Votes For 116 Urban Local Bodies Underway

Speaking further, Amarinder Singh said that the drumming that SAD, AAP and BJP have received in these civic polls is just the tip of the iceberg and all 3 parties are set to be wipes out of Punjab's political arena and subsequently from the nation's political landscape, in the months ahead, he added.

READ | Congress Against Alliance For 2022 BMC Polls; Declares Intent To Contest All 227 Seats

Punjab municipal elections

In the final count, the Congress had won 1199 of the 1815 wards (municipal councils) and 281 of the 350 municipal corporation seats, with SAD trailing at 289 and 33, BJP at 38 and 20, and AAP at 57 and nine, while the remaining went largely to independents and BSP (K) and CPI winning in 13 and 12 wards respectively. The swing in favour of the Congress in comparison with the 2015 municipal corporation elections in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Pathankot districts is manifest in the fact that from 11 seats back then, the party's tally has improved to a whopping 149 now. Similarly, in the wards, from 356 in 2015, the Congress score now has gone up to 1,480.

READ | Tikait To Take Stir To Bengal; SKM Ditches Punjab Mahapanchayats For Feb 18 'Rail Roko'

(With ANI inputs)