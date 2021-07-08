Congress Sympathises With Chirag Paswan's Plight; Slams Pashupati Paras' Cabinet Inclusion

Sympathizing with LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday, claimed that the BJP used Chirag to burn down Nitish Kumar's house and later doused the same 'Chirag' using his uncle. Terming BJP's strategy as 'divide and rule', Lamba condemned the inclusion of Pashupati Paras in the Modi cabinet. The LJP scion has also condemned it, pointing out that Paras has been expelled from LJP. The Union cabinet was expanded and rejigged to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister.

Alka Lamba: 'Divide and rule'

On Wednesday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan objected to Pashupati Paras' inclusion as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, warning, "Pashupati Kumar has already been expelled from the LJP for betraying the party and its top leadership. The party strongly objects his inclusion in the Union Cabinet". He added, "The Prime Minister has the right to choose who he includes in his team. But as far as LJP is concerned, Paras is not a member of our party". Paswan has moved the Delhi high court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker's recognition of Paras as LJP legislative chief.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post', and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to take all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, LJP opposed Paras's claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission and has stated that Chirag Paswan will continue to be the party's leader in the Lok Sabha. Paswan will tour all districts of Bihar on his 'Aashirvaad Yatra' which commenced on July 5, as BJP remains silent on the feud.