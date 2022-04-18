Congress Takes A Dig At Centre As Wholesale Price Inflation Touches 14.55% In March

'A new record of inflation every month' underscored Congress on Monday, as the Government of India pegged the Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) at 14.55% in March 2022. Stressing that in February, the WPI was 13.11%, Congress' General Secretary Randeep Surjewala launched fresh salvos at the Centre over the skyrocketing prices for commodities in the country.

In India, inflation is predominantly measured by two main indices — Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) & Consumer Price Index inflation (CPI) which measure wholesale and retail-level price changes respectively. While the WPI is at 14.55%, the CPI is 6.95% as of March 2022. It is pertinent to note that the RBI takes into account the CPI and not the WPI-based inflation for arriving at monetary policy decisions.

However, explaining the skyrocketing WPI, the Commerce and Industry Ministry mentioned in a statement, "The high rate of inflation in March 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, mineral oils, basic metals, etc owing to disruption in the global supply chain caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict."

During the month, inflation in food commodities eased to 8.06%, from 8.19% in Feburary. Vegetable inflation was pegged at 19.88%, against 26.93% in February.

A “New Record” of Inflation every month…



Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) is at a new high of 14.55% in March compared to 13.11% in Feb.



TV & Media friends only interested in Hindu-Muslim as People’s budget bleeds ! pic.twitter.com/5aFwNKz0Hq — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 18, 2022

RBI's sharp upward revision to inflation forecast

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the RBI made sharp upward revisions to its inflation forecast for FY23 to 5.7% from 4.5% in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact it continues to have on global commodity prices via supply chain disruptions.

The central bank's biannual Monetary Policy Report, released on April 8, revealed the RBI's forecasts assumed a price of $100 per barrel for India's crude oil basket. However, such is the upside risk that the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may fail to meet its inflation mandate if the average price of the crude oil basket exceeds the assumption of $100 per barrel by 10% for FY23, which is likely keeping in mind that that inflation in crude petroleum spiked to 83.56% in March, from 55.17% during February.