Congress Takes Potshots At BJP As Suspense Over Assam CM Face Persists Amid COVID-19 Surge

Even as BJP continues to be indecisive about the choice of CM in Assam, Congress' state unit president Ripun Bora took a swipe at the JP Nadda-led party. Writing on Twitter, Ripun Bora called upon BJP to at least announce the Health Minister of the state so that he can save the lives of people. He was referring to the situation arising out of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam.

This remark comes even as both CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have reached Delhi to meet BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders. Discussions will be held on the leadership issue and the formation of the new government, as per sources. It is pertinent to note that BJP had not announced the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Assam Assembly polls.

PM @narendramodi & Home Minister @AmitShah you can keep the discussion going on next CM of #Assam till you want. But please announce the Health Minister so that he can save lives of people who are dying of #Covid, here as the situation is becoming worse. #COVIDSecondWave — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) May 8, 2021

Assam Assembly poll results

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the 2021 Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contested 92 seats, it allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively. On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP.

However, the opposition tie-up proved to be no match for NDA as the latter managed to retain power in the state. As part of the ruling alliance, BJP, AGP and UPPL won 60, 9 and 6 seats respectively. As far as Mahajot is concerned, Congress secured 29 seats followed by AIMIM, BPF and CPI(M) whose candidates won in 16, 4 and 1 constituencies respectively. Most of the prominent candidates including Sonowal, Sarma and AGP president Atul Bora won their seats with a convincing margin. However, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora suffered a shock defeat in Gohpur. On the other hand, Rajgor Dal supremo and incarcerated activist Akhil Gogoi secured a victory from Sibsagar.