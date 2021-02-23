Congress Takes Umbrage At Dr Harsh Vardhan Endorsing Coronil; Demands His Resignation

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan presence at the launch of Coronil drew flak from Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. Referring to the Indian Medical Association's stinging critique, he alleged that the agenda of the Centre was to 'mislead, misinform and misguide'. Claiming that any other Minister would have stepped down after such an incident, he lamented that this would not happen as the Modi government was in power.

On February 19, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev along with Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishna released a 'research paper' claiming that Coronil is 'the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19'. Moreover, Patanjali claimed that Coronil had received certification from the AYUSH Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the WHO's certification scheme. Imposing restrictions on the selling of Coronil in Maharashtra, the state's Home Minister Amit Deshmukh castigated Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for endorsing such a drug.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated, "The IMA has questioned the said 'clinical trials' of Coronil and WHO refuted the false claims made by Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for COVID-19 treatment. Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable. Selling of Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like WHO, IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra."

IMA raises objection

In a press release, the IMA highlighted WHO's statement refuting Patanjali's claim. Writing on Twitter, WHO's regional office for South-East Asia noted, "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID-19". Expressing surprise that a medical doctor like Dr. Harsh Vardhan promoted Coronil, it opined that the promotion of an unscientific medicine is a slap and insult to the people of the country. Seeking an explanation from the Union Health Minister, the IMA also clarified that it respected "pure unadulterated Ayurveda".

The IMA opined, "This is a blatant deceiving of the people of the country. How can a drug be effective for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation from the disease? If Coronil is effective for prevention, why government is spending 35,000 crores for vaccination?"

IMA HQs Press Release on Health Minister - February 22, 2021 pic.twitter.com/72DWWs90KG — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) February 22, 2021

