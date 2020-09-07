Congress Takes Umbrage At Kangana's Y-grade Security, Recalls Plight Of Sarpanches In J&K

In the wake of the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to grant Y-grade security to actor Kangana Ranaut, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday took a veiled dig at the Centre. He highlighted that sarpanches like Ajay Pandita in Jammu and Kashmir had lost their lives due to lack of security. The Lok Sabha MP urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to also empathize with the kin of the murdered sarpanches.

According to him, the elected Panchayat representatives deserved enhanced security. Pandita was killed by terrorists on June 8. His daughter Niyanta had demanded a probe into his murder and questioned the administration on why he was not given security.

I appeal to Home Minister to also empathize with the families of sarpanches in Jammu and Kashmir who have lost their lives to terrorists because they didn't get adequate security. Maybe not Y category but surely our Panchayats deserve better from @HMOIndia #JusticeforAjayPandita — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 7, 2020

Shiv Sena threatens Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. Ranaut had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reminded Ranaut that she became successful in Mumbai.

Reiterating that an insult on Mumbai would not be tolerated, he hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her. Ranaut who is set to return to Mumbai on September 9 will now have a total of 11 CRPF personnel in her security detail.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the ED has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Already, multiple individuals including Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and helper Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB.

