Congress Takes Umbrage At President's Address: 'No Mention Of Pakistan, China & Nagaland'

The Congress party on Monday raised objections over President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session. Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the omission of key issues in his speech such as the situation developing at the China and Pakistan border, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Moreover, he questioned the absence of apology for the civilian killings in Nagaland and the deaths during the second COVID-19 wave. Tewari also lamented that there was no announcement by Kovind pertaining to the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking exclusively on Congress' charge to Republic TV, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, "While the speech is going on, they are making the allegation. I think Manish Tewari must also come clean on the MoUs signed by his party with the Chinese counterpart. These are things that need to be open so we would know better of the kind of transparency being practised by the Congress party. And the issue of Pakistan is an ongoing issue. We have taken control of the situation. We are fully aware and are active on that front. I don't think it needs a special mention."

President’s Address:

Not a word on CHINA/PAK/Two Front situation. No regret on massacre of Civilians in Nagaland. No announcement on restoring statehood of J&K.Taliban take over of Afghanistan its terror implications on India obfuscated. No apology for Deaths in second COVID wave — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) January 31, 2022

President Kovind's address

In his hour-long speech at the Central Hall of Parliament, the President spoke on a range of issues including India battling the COVID-19 outbreak followed by the country's largest food distribution programs, digital revolution, the introduction of property cards, development of farmers, and others. Moreover, he paid tributes to the freedom fighters and the personalities who have contributed to the development of the country as India celebrates 75 years of Independence this year. He also hailed the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus, terming it as a 'Raksha Kavach' for the country.

President Kovind observed, "COVID pandemic has affected everyone around the world. India has too lost many people during this time. But Centre, states, sanitation Workers worked as a unit. This is a good example of democracy". "Women empowerment remains our government's main priority. We have removed laws like Triple Talaq. We have also introduced a bill to raise the minimum age of marriage of women to 21 years," he added.