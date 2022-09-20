Congress Tape Of Vile Abuse To Brahmins Viral; Irate BJP To Take Delegation To Kamal Nath

In a major political controversy from the state of Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader KK Mishra on Tuesday was caught spewing venom against Brahmins. When the MP Congress leader was asked about injustice done to Brahmins, the former was heard using derogatory words for the community, adding that Brahmins are the 'chamchas' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In its defence, the Vadra-Congress claimed that the video is edited. Interestingly, this comes with ex-party president Rahul Gandhi's 'janeudhari' identity spin for the 2019 elections still fresh in people's memory.

#LIVE: Massive political controversy breaks out in MP over Congress Hindu abuse tape; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/6TAqCbzQAL — Republic (@republic) September 20, 2022

Soon after the news break, Republi Media Network confronted KK Mishra for his derogatory comment, however, the latter did not give a direct response and instead targetted the RSS. He said, "RSS can never be a role model for currently working Congress members. Sangh is group of people who supported the British before India's independence, and now they are resorting to divide and rule. They are spreading hatred."

Reacting to this, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke to Republic, and strongly expressed his displeasure. He said, "This mentality of Congress is the reason behind it's downfall and that is why everyone is leaving the party. I need to get into the depth of the case, and then I can take some action."

Congress cries 'conspiracy'

Instead of taking any action against the leader, the Madhya Pradesh Congress committee issued a clarification on the Republic Media Network's newsbreak, calling it a 'forged video' and 'conspiracy'.

The statement read, "A forged video of Mr. KK Mishra, President, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Media Department is being shared on some social media platforms. This video is completely false and motivated by malicious intent. Legal action will be taken against those who misuse this video. The official interview given by Mr. KK Mishra in this subject is available in front of you, in which Mr. Mishra stands firm on every word said about the miscreants."

BJP demands Congress take action against abusive neta

Now the video of KK Mishra is going viral on social media. Several organisations who represent the Brahmin community, and also the BJP, have demanded the removal of KK Mishra from his position, and have urged state home minister Narottam Mishra to take action against the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation is set to meet former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath later to demand stringent action against KK Mishra for his insult to the Brahmins.