Congress Targets 2/3rd Majority In Himachal Polls, Claims 'many From BJP Want To Join Us'

In a meeting attended by the top brass from Himachal Pradesh Congress, state in-charge Rajeev Shukla said Congress is targeting to win 2/3rd majority in the upcoming assembly elections. He also claimed the party is receiving feelers from many BJP leaders, who wish to join Congress and are waiting for the opportune time. HP is slated to go to the polls later this year.

Notably, the meeting was attended by the top brass of the Himachal Pradesh Congress including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress’ senior observer for the upcoming assembly elections; All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Rajiv Shukla, observers Sachin Pilot and Partap Singh Bajwa, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCCC) chief and MP Pratibha Singh, among others.

‘We will win with two-third majority’: state in-charge Rajiv Shukla

Shukla claimed the party will emerge victorious winning over 2/3rd of the seats, which amounts to close to 50 seats in the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly.

"All discussion took place on Himachal election as Baghel was there, Sachin Pilot was there and we will fight the election and form the government and we will win with two-third majority," Shukla said.

Congress Himachal Pradesh chief Pratibha Singh said after the meeting, "We are forming a strategy for the polls and we will take note from the experience of the senior leaders on how to win the election."

‘Many BJP leaders are in touch and could join Congress’: Himachal Pradesh chief

She also informed the party has targeted to win over 50 seats in the assembly polls. "Many BJP leaders are in touch and could join Congress as they are waiting for the right time". Singh shared plans for the upcoming programmes to be launched, she said the party will kick-off the 'Yuva Berozgar Yatra' from July 27.

The meeting, which was held at the Chhattisgarh Bhawan in Delhi, was presided by Bhupesh Baghel, who discussed the party’s strategy along with other senior leaders. He was recently elected as the party’s senior observer for the HP assembly polls.

The assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for the end of 2022. The meeting continued for about three hours.