Congress Targets Centre Over MGNREGA In Rajya Sabha; Alleges Budget Cuts

Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Centre over Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alleging that the budget of the scheme had been deliberately cut by the current regime to stop the poor from progressing.

Speaking to the press, Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "PM Modi government has been making cuts in MGNREGA Budget ever since they came to power. Their intention is to see to it that the poor do not stand on their feet and don't live with self-respect. Their budget of Rs 1.10 Lakh in 2020-21 has now come down to Rs 73,000 Crores."

"When people are coming back to their homes at the time of the pandemic, they will search for work there. They are not getting any work, on the other hand, the budget went down too," he added.

MGNREGA: Centre says 240 cr person-days generated

However, the Centre on November 26 had stated that more than 240 crore person-days have been generated so far during the current financial year, reiterating its commitment towards proper implementation of the MGNREGA scheme. As per the Ministry of Rural Development, during the current financial year so far, more than 240 crore person-days have been generated as per the demand by the beneficiaries. There has been an increase of more than 18% of funds allocated for the current financial year compared to the previous financial year.

MGNREGA provides a guarantee of at least 100 days of wage employment against the demand made by a household in a rural area. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is a demand-driven scheme.

The Centre released over ₹63,000 crores for the implementation of MGNREGA and is committed to continuing funding. During the current fiscal year, more than 6 crore households have gained wage employment. As per the government's data, around ₹8,921 crore is still available for use, and this can meet the wage liability concerning the current demand.

