Congress Targets ED As It Grills Rahul For Round 4; 'tainted Leaders Turn Clean In BJP'

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's fourth appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald scam case, the Congress on Monday accused the central probe agency of running a “glow and lovely” scheme for BJP leaders embroiled in corruption cases.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken claimed that the ED pressurized leaders who spoke against the government, however, for those who joined the BJP like Himanta Biswa Sarma, the agencies stopped chasing them.

"The ED and CBI have kept a box of this "glow and lovely" crème in their office, and they tell leaders to stop criticizing the government. If they agree, their slate is clean," Ajay Maken said. Citing examples of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Maharashtra leader Narayan Rane, among others, he added that the probe agencies were being misused.

Congress rubbishes "Rahul Gandhi evasive" claims

The Congress leader further targeted the ED over the "selective leakage" to the media and claimed that the agency was giving false information about Rahul Gandhi giving "evasive" responses during interrogation.

"A notice has been sent by our party's legal department to Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, and Kiren Rijiju over the selective leakage by the ED to the media. We have suggested that the agency can go ahead and live telecast the questioning. The PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) section - in the note - that does not allow the selective leakage of the information," Maken said.

The Congress leader added that the party will continue its Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar against the ED action and also Agnipath. He alleged that the police were not allowing them to go to the designated place or visit their own party office. He also said that a Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening against the Delhi Police action.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning, in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, will continue for the fourth time. He was questioned last week for three consecutive days regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds by the party-backed Young Indians Private Limited's takeover of the Associated Journals Ltd.