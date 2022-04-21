The internal fighting in Punjab Congress continues as the party's former State President Navjot Singh Sidhu reportedly met the governor without meeting the co-members. This comes as the state unit is currently occupied in the preparations for the ceremony in which MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will formally assume charge as the Punjab Congress President on Friday, April 22.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Thursday, said that the decades-old national party targets those who stay in discipline. He added that Congress members should take the new Congress President in confidence and treat him like a brother. Randhawa further said that Navjot Sidhu meeting the Governor without meeting the party members is an 'indisciplined' act.

Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told Republic TV, "They should take the new Congress President in confidence. They should give him the leadership. Raja Warring is a younger brother, he should have taken him along. It is indiscipline that Sidhu met Governor without meeting the party."

"Surjit Dhiman was a good MLA. If he has been expelled, he should file an explanation. Congress targets those who stay in discipline. People not being disciplined are given more importance. I was not as respected as I should be. I did not abuse Congress," he added.

Congress whitewashed in Punjab election

After the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Navjot Singh Sidhu was asked to step down as the Punjab Congress Chief. He, himself, faced embarrassment as he lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. It is to be noted that during the assembly elections that were recently held, AAP scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the Punjab Assembly election, the highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. Except Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 Ministers lost their respective seats.

Image: PTI