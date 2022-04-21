Congress' Tariq Anwar Says Prashant Kishor Wants To Join Party 'without Any Preconditions'

As suspense over Prashant Kishor joining Congress continues, General Secretary of the grand old party Tariq Anwar said the poll strategist is willing to join the party without any preconditions. Speaking to PTI, Anwar said that party President Sonia Gandhi wants to take senior leaders into confidence and seek their opinion on whether the I-PAC founder's entry into the party will be beneficial or not and then make a decision.

'Prashant Kishore joining Congress would help'

"Prashant Kishor is a brand and he has proven that whichever party he has worked for since 2014, that party has been successful," Anwar said, dwelling at length on the role Kishor could play in a turnaround for the party. As rightly pointed out by the Congress General Secretary, Kishor's IPAC has run successful campaigns for AAP (2015 Delhi Assembly election), Mahagatbandhan (2015 Bihar Assembly election), YSCRP (Andhra Pradesh Assembly election), DMK (Tamil Nadu Assembly election), and TMC (West Bengal Assembly election). The only exception is Uttar Pradesh (for the Congress-SP in 2017).

"It is a good thing that he wants to join without any conditions or compulsions. He feels that Congress is a national party that can counter the BJP. He has realised that and he is a good analyst. Certainly, his joining would help the party if the Congress inducts him," the CWC member asserted.

'Congress to be the natural leader of Opposition in 2024'

Anwar also took a moment to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and claimed that the Congress party will be the 'natural leader of the Opposition' as no other party has its pan-India appeal or its presence. The General Secretary also backed Rahul Gandhi for the replacement of Sonia Gandhi as president, saying party workers and leaders wished it too but ultimately the party would decide in the upcoming polls.

"Some say the Gandhi family should move away but the feeling in Congress is that if any face has a pan-India presence and appeal, it is that of the Gandhi family. So we want a leader who has a national appeal," he said.

