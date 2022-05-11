Congress Tears Into BJP As Pakistani Hindus Allegedly Return Home; Links CAA To Politics

After reports emerged that 800 Pakistani Hindus returned to their country after failing to secure Indian citizenship, Congress came down heavily on the BJP government. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at the Centre for not notifying the rules of the CAA- legislation that was opposed tooth and nail by Congress in both Houses of Parliament. At the same time, he asserted that this law was against the Constitution and discriminated against the oppressed people on the basis of religion.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opined, "This proves that the ruling BJP is indulging in divisive politics just to achieve electoral victory. As a result of this, the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed. This Act has many provisions that violate the Constitution. Two and a half years have passed since this bill was passed in the House. Until today, the rules have not been framed. Now, they are giving the excuse that we are taking time to frame the rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"When the discussion took place in the House, we put forth the point that it is not our culture to not give shelter if an oppressed person from another country arrives here. But they kept religion ahead and said that people belonging to certain religions can come and people belonging to other religions can't come. Discriminating like this is not our culture," he added.

The senior Congress leader elaborated, "People who came here from Pakistan after trusting their word and who believed that we can now stay in India are now planning to go back to Pakistan. This is unfortunate. This is a matter of shame. The government should own up to its mistake". While addressing a massive rally in Siliguri on May 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that the CAA will be implemented immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared, with a majority of the members voting in favour of the Centre in December 2019. While the rules for the legislation were expected to be framed within a period of 6 months of the President's assent, this has not happened in the case of the CAA. Recently, the Centre sought time until October 9, 2022, to frame the CAA rule from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.