Congress Terms BJP As 'Beijing Janata Party'; Slams Chinese Incursions In LAC & Arunachal

Taking a jibe at BJP over China's continued refusal to retreat from Line of Actual Control (LAC), Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LOP) Mallikarjuna Kharge on Saturday, termed BJP as 'Beijing Janata Party'. Kharge explained it by pointing out China's latest affront by building a village in Arunachal Pradesh territory, its Ladakh incursions and the latest ad goof-up where Noida airport was promoted using a Beijing airport photo. India and China have agreed for 14th round of talks for de-escalation at the LAC, while MEA has refuted that China has built a village inside Arunachal Pradesh.

Kharge: BJP is 'Beijing Janata Party'

In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP govt let's China to build villages.



In Uttar Pradesh, BJP govt showcases Chinese airport as its own.



In Ladakh, BJP govt surrenders and cedes our territory to Chinese.



BJP has transformed into Beijing Janata Party! — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 27, 2021

LAC standoff & talks

On 18 November, the 23rd meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held where India and China agreed for 14th round of talks between the two armies. They agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility. The two sides also agreed that both sides should in the interim also continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident.

In the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China failed to yield any outcome owing to the stubborn attitude of the latter. The Indian Army stated that the discussions focused on the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control. The Army added that the two sides have agreed to maintain communications and stability on the ground. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.

The two countries' foreign ministers have reached a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. Over 13 rounds of military talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. While disengagement has completed north and south of Pangong Tso, it is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6, 2020 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.