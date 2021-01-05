Congress Terms Central Vista A 'vanity' Project; BJP Slams Everything Named After Gandhis

As the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to proceed with the Central Vista Project, Congress jumped in to politicise the matter, by comparing the Rs 20,000 crore project with the COVID-19 vaccination drive that is to be carried out across the country.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed mixed up two unrelated issues to criticise the Modi government over the New Central Vista project under which the new Parliament building is to be built.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “It is a travesty that when the government’s priority should have been to vaccinate every Indian, it prefers to splurge taxpayer money on a vanity project which won't benefit the common man in the slightest!”

SC gives go ahead for #CentralVista Project. It is a travesty that when the govt's priority should have been to vaccinate every Indian as soon as possible, it prefers to splurge taxpayer money on a Rs 20,000 cr vanity project which won't benefit the common man in the slightest! — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) January 5, 2021

In a scathing attack on the Congress for opposing the Central Vista project, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma said that the party is known for ‘naming public buildings after their family’ and continuing to live in luxurious bungalows in spite of losing power.

Referring to the Gandhis, Nupur Sharma said, “These are the people who continue to name public buildings made from public exchequer after one family out of their sycophancy. In spite of losing elections, they have continued to live in palatial bungalows without any power. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too continued to stay in a luxurious bungalow, until recently, when she and her husband Robert Vadra were made to vacate it.”

“This is their habit. They believe that every government structure should belong to the dynastic Gandhi family and nobody else. But finally, there will be an Indian Parliamentary building, Indian-built offices, owned by the people of India and not one family,” the BJP leader told Republic TV.

SC gives nod to Central Vista Project

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, on Tuesday, gave a green signal for the construction of a new Parliament building, in a 2:1 judgment. Pronouncing the verdict on the batch of pleas which questioned several aspects of the ambitious project, Justice Khanwilkar said that the exercise of the Central Government under DDA Act is legal and valid and the impugned notification stands confirmed.

The Central Vista is a heritage project, declared in the 1962 Master Plan of Delhi as an “important site to meet the aspirations of a rich culture”. Under it, the new Parliament Building Complex will be spread over 64,500 square metres. The building will be bigger than the current Parliament building so as to seat 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha chamber and 384 MPs in the Rajya Sabha chamber. Moreover, all parliamentarians are expected to get separate offices in the new complex.

