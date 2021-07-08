Last Updated:

Congress Terms Modi Cabinet Reshuffle A 'political Gimmick'; Calls For Dismissal Of PM

Scoffing at the massive Union cabinet reshuffle, Congress on Wednesday termed it an eyewash. Claiming that competence didn't matter, it called for firing the PM

Suchitra Karthikeyan
Scoffing at the massive Union cabinet reshuffle, Congress on Wednesday termed it an eyewash. Claiming that if performance, competence & accountability mattered to this govt, Congress bizarrely called for firing the Prime Minister. In a series of tweets, Congress listed top Modi cabinet ministers - Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Tomar, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, calling each of their dismissals for alleged failures in their respective cabinets.

Congress: 'If competence mattered ....'

Mega Modi cabinet reshuffle

In a massive reset at the midway of PM Modi's second tenure, the Union cabinet was expanded and rejigged to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister. With the exit of 12 Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan, top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal were inducted as cabinet ministers. The cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

With focus on youth, Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The inclusion of young blood has brought down the average age 58 and has diversified representation with 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.

With the economy slowly picking up, public anger over rising fuel prices, 2nd wave COVID mismanagement and war with social media platforms, the cabinet reshuffle was long overdue. While top veterans have exited, BJP has miffed LJP chief Chirag Paswan by inducting his uncle and rebel MP Pashupati Paras in the Union cabinet. The cabinet reshuffle comes months ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls and has 2024 Lok Sabha polls in sight.

