Congress Terms Modi Cabinet Reshuffle A 'political Gimmick'; Calls For Dismissal Of PM

Scoffing at the massive Union cabinet reshuffle, Congress on Wednesday termed it an eyewash. Claiming that if performance, competence & accountability mattered to this govt, Congress bizarrely called for firing the Prime Minister. In a series of tweets, Congress listed top Modi cabinet ministers - Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Tomar, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, calling each of their dismissals for alleged failures in their respective cabinets.

Congress: 'If competence mattered ....'

If only performance, competence & accountability mattered to this govt. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/64pVCm5JG1 — Congress (@INCIndia) July 7, 2021

The resignation of Dr. Harsh Vardhan has come far too late.

While it may be the only admission of guilt this govt will make, it's not enough to ease the suffering of millions. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/xMtjIdFQiD — Congress (@INCIndia) July 7, 2021

The #CabinetExpansion is just another exercise in politicking by the Modi govt.



The current Finance Minister has led our once thriving economy into the ruins of recession & soaring unemployment. Where is the accountability? pic.twitter.com/hQjAyspyfm — Congress (@INCIndia) July 7, 2021

62 hikes in fuel prices in 2021 alone.

The Petroleum Minister should be held accountable for torture he has inflicted on the Indian people. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/DFEIPVGP7Z — Congress (@INCIndia) July 7, 2021

The Home Minister, who has likely played a key role in the #CabinetReshuffle should first take a look at his own track record.



Rise is hate crimes, extremism, violence of all sorts & overall breakdown of law & order across the nation - this is his legacy. pic.twitter.com/3GOPfu4vui — Congress (@INCIndia) July 7, 2021

The 3 black laws are just the tip of the iceberg, the Agriculture Minister has tortured our annadata for far too long now - then again, maybe that's why PM Modi appointed him. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/VP3uRnX6Oc — Congress (@INCIndia) July 7, 2021

For the martyrdom of 20 bravehearts.

For the brazen manner in which China was allowed to occupy & infiltrate our land.

For all this and more, shouldn't the Defence Minister be asked to vacate his position? #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/OdzqT8Q6jT — Congress (@INCIndia) July 7, 2021

Mega Modi cabinet reshuffle

In a massive reset at the midway of PM Modi's second tenure, the Union cabinet was expanded and rejigged to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister. With the exit of 12 Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan, top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal were inducted as cabinet ministers. The cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

With focus on youth, Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The inclusion of young blood has brought down the average age 58 and has diversified representation with 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.

With the economy slowly picking up, public anger over rising fuel prices, 2nd wave COVID mismanagement and war with social media platforms, the cabinet reshuffle was long overdue. While top veterans have exited, BJP has miffed LJP chief Chirag Paswan by inducting his uncle and rebel MP Pashupati Paras in the Union cabinet. The cabinet reshuffle comes months ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls and has 2024 Lok Sabha polls in sight.