Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party, Congress slammed SP MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav for attacking the police, terming the SP workers as 'goons'. Taking a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress claimed that his ship was drowning anyways. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Congress slams SP's 'goons'

On Sunday, police stopped SP workers who were going to give leaflets to CM Yogi Adityanath during his vist to Chandauli. On being stopped, a scuffle broke out between SP workers and the police resulting in lathi charge. Infuriated with the police, SP's Sakaldiha MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav grabbed Sakaldiha circle officer Anirudh Singh and tried to bash their heads together. A large number of workers and officials including Samajwadi Party MLAs, former MPs, marched to Ramgarh, demanding procurement of paddy, and repair of potholes.

Speaking to the media, Chandauli SP Ankur Aggarwal said, "There was a program of CM in Chanduali, the SP workers wanted to give the leaflet to the CM. It was informed to them earlier that they should do this in a peaceful way, but they did some movement. They were away from the function venue. When police tried to stop them, they tried to push the police after which the whole scuffle happened. They hadn't taken permission."

"Police asked them to move peacefully but they didn't follow the instruction. An investigation will take place. Action will be taken against all who tried to disturb the peaceful function," SP Aggarwal added. An FIR has been filed against 150 SP workers including Prabhu Narayan Yadav.

Congress' criticism of Samajwadi party comes days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the grand old party will not even be able to open its account in the upcoming UP polls. Vadra also had torn into Yadav's campaign stating that the former UP CM became active only at the time of election. She also pointed out that Congress workers had gone to jail for raising people's issues in contrast to SP.

BJP polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.