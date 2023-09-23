Congress Terms Special Parliament Session As ‘exhibition,’ Vows ‘better Use’ For New Bldg

A political faceoff broke out between the BJP and the Congress over the new Parliament building. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said if I.N.D.I.A wins the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, it will find a new use to the newly built Parliament building. This follows a concerted attack by members of the Opposition alliance and various Congress leaders against the newly constructed Parliament building.

“Modi ji had called a five-day special session, however it was concluded only in four days. Why? Because he wanted to show the newly constructed parliament building. What’s so special about the building, i dont know. A number of BJP workers were called in buses to see the new Parliament. The various actors, actresses were called to see the building,” said Kharge lashing out at the BJP he added, “Parliament is not a place for exhibition but a place to hold discussions to solve people’s problems.”

Jairam Ramesh vows for ‘better use for new Parliament’

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also attacking the central government over the new parliament building said, “The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations—both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies. If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution.”

He further added, “Binoculars are needed to see each other since the halls are simply not cozy or compact. The old Parliament building not only had a certain aura but it facilitated conversations. It was easy to walk between Houses, the Central Hall, and the corridors. This new one weakens the bonding needed to make the running of Parliament a success. Quick coordination between the two Houses is now exceedingly cumbersome. In the old building, if you were lost, you would find your way back again since it was circular. In the new building, if you lose your way, you are lost in a maze. The old building gave you a sense of space and openness while the new one is almost claustrophobic.”

The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations—both inside the two Houses and in the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 23, 2023

Lauding the old building in comparison to the new Parliament building Jairam Ramesh stated he looked forward to visit the old building. He said, “The sheer joy of simply hanging out in Parliament has disappeared. I used to look forward to going to the old building. The new complex is painful and agonising. I am sure many of my colleagues across party lines feel the same. I have also heard from the staff in the Secretariat that the design of the new building has not considered the various functionalities required to help them do their work. This is what happens when no consultations are done with the people who will use the building,” he said and added, “Perhaps a better use for the new Parliament building will be found after regime change in 2024.”