Congress Throws Weight Behind Chakka Jam Call By Farmers; Asks Centre To Shed Arrogance

In a big development on Friday, the Congress party announced its support for the Chakka Jam (road blockade) call given by farmers for February 6. Mentioning that lakhs of farmers are protesting at the Delhi borders for the last 73 days, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal accused the Centre of adopting new tactics daily to malign the agitation and tire the protesters. Alleging that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar misled the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, he said that the Union government had itself agreed to move 18 amendments to the agrarian bills after listening to the grievances of the farm unions.

According to Venugopal, the government brought in the farm legislation without any consultation to benefit certain industrialists. In a statement, he urged the Centre to shed arrogance and repeal The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Moreover, the senior Congress functionary requested the party workers to extend all possible support to farmers during the Chakka Jam while ensuring that ambulances, senior citizens, women and children should not be inconvenienced.

Congress party extends their support to the 'Chakka Jam' called by farmer unions tomorrow.#FarmLaws — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

SKM issues guidelines

A few hours earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha issued guidelines for the Chakka Jam to be held across India on Saturday from noon to 3 pm. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Observing that only national and state highways across the country will be blocked in this time period, it clarified that emergency and essential services like ambulance, school bus etc. will not be stopped.

Furthermore, it assured that the Chakka Jam will remain peaceful and urged the protesters to not indulge in any conflict with citizens or government officials. In an important announcement, the SKM made it clear that there will be no road blockade in Delhi as all the protest sites have been barricaded. The nationwide Chakka Jam will conclude at 3 pm by blowing the vehicle horn continuously for 1 minute to show solidarity with farmers.

