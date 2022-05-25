Congress To Advise Leaders To Use 'Indian National Congress' Name For Party: Report

The Grand Old Party is all set to advise its spokespersons and leaders to address Congress as "Indian National Congress" during press conferences, speeches and TV debates as a part of its new strategy, according to the Party sources.

Speaking to ANI, Congress party sources on Tuesday said, "The party wants to give the message through this that Congress is Indian, Congress has Indianness, the party is National Congress which fought for freedom."

The logic behind this change of strategy is that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi keep questioning the nationalism of the Congress and the Indianness of its leadership. Therefore, it is necessary to reiterate that the Congress party is Indian, beliefs in Indianness are nationalist and the leadership of the party is also Indian, sources said revealing why the spokespersons and leaders will be directed to use "Indian National Congress" instead of just "Congress".

Party Sources also informed that in order to join India and 'Indianness', the Sonia Gandhi led-party read the party’s proposal in Hindi in the Udaipur conclave, noting further that proposal was issued in Hindi first and then was translated to English. As per the sources, this was the first time in the Grand Old Party that resolutions were passed in Hindi and later, they were translated into English.

Notably, to bring changes in its communication strategy, the Congress Party convened a meeting of the Task Force for 2024 shortly after its formation, in which the party leader Priyanka Gandhi was specially invited, and photos were immediately released to the media so that the common worker of the Congress received the message of seriousness.

Congress' connection with people 'broken', we have to re-establish it: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in May, addressing the party's three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that the Congress' connection with the people has been broken and stressed that the connection has to be re-established using a yatra in October. "Our fight is for ideology. We have to go to the people and sit with them, the connection the party had with people has to be re-established," he said.

Notably, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Udaipur's Shivir had announced that the party will launch a 'National Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to prepare for upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.