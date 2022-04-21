The Gujarat Congress will approach the court and fight a legal battle against the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, Gujarat Congress Pradesh Committee spokesperson Manish Doshi said on Thursday. Mevani was arrested from Gujarat on Wednesday night by the Assam police, after a complaint was filed in Assam over a purported tweet by the MLA against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint has alleged that the tweets posted by Jignesh Mevani are offensive to PM Modi and can incite communal violence. However, the police is yet to confirm that the arrest has been made after a complaint was filed in Kokrajhar for the offensive tweets against PM Modi.

The Gujarat MLA was flown to Kokrajhar as the case was registered in the local police station. Subsequently, he was taken to Guwahati. There are also reports that senior Congress leaders have also reached Kokrajhar.

Mevani has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act - Section 120(B), 153 (A), 295(A), 450, 504, 505, (B), (C) of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act. Some of the sections are non-bailable offences. The Kokrajhar police is expected to take Mevani into custody for further interrogation.

Congress spokesperson Doshi qualified the tweet as a normal request by Jignesh Mevani, stating that the latter made an appeal to PM Modi for peace. "Jignesh Mevani is an MLA, and it's normal for him to appeal for peace before the Prime Minister when there were communal clashes in Khambhat, Himmatnagar and Veraval in Gujarat, which is the home state of the PM. To arrest somebody overnight as if the person is a terrorist or a history-sheeter is a gross misuse of the rights provided by the Constitution. We will fight a legal battle and we are confident of winning it," said Manish Doshi.

Rahul Gandhi terms Mevani's arrest 'undemocratic' and 'unconstitutional'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to Mevani's arrest and claimed that 'truth cannot be crushed to imprison dissent'. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared a news article on Mevani's arrest and said, "Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth."

Further slamming the police's action against the Congress MLA, Rahul Gandhi termed the arrest as 'undemocratic' and 'unconstitutional'.

But you can never imprison the truth.#DaroMat #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/Qw4wVhLclH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2022

The Congress party has also condemned the arrest by putting out a tweet, "The undemocratic manner in which Assam Police has detained Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is an anti-constitutional move and an insult to the people who have elected him as a public representative. Congress workers will raise their voice against oppression."

