Congress To Attend PM Modi's All-party Meet On June 24; Restoration Of J&K Party's Agenda

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday, June 22 held a high-level meeting and decided that the party will participate in the scheduled meeting of all parties of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Gupkar leaders-- National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also accepted the all-party meet invitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to host an all-party meeting of Jammu & Kashmir leaders in Delhi on June 24.

Congress to attend PM Modi's all-party meeting

"Congress to participate in the scheduled meeting of all parties of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi today", said Ravinder Sharma, Chief spokesperson, Jammu & Kashmir Congress

Congress' high-level meeting was chaired by the party president Sonia Gandhi with Congress’s Kashmir Policy Planning Group New Delhi at 5 in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Senior Congress Leaders Dr Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajni Patil, JKPCC President Shri G A Mir, and Tariq Hameed Karra.

'Restoration of J&K will be our priority issue': Congress J&K President

Jammu & Kashmir Congress President Ghulam Ahmed Mir talked about the party stand in context with PM's meeting. He added that along with him Ghulam Nabi Azad will also attend the meeting and Restoration of Article 370 will the priority issue of the Congress party.

"A high-level meeting was organized here today chaired by Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders were also present. The final decision has been taken that we will be attending the meeting. It has been the strategy of Congress that whenever there is a conflict be it anywhere, Congress has always engaged in dialogue. There should be an agenda of the meeting as the invitation came without any agenda. Our team is fully prepared and will put everything in the meeting. Ghulam Nabi Azad, and our former deputy CM and I will be attending the meeting from the Congress side. Restoration of state will be our priority issue," said Congress J&K President.

PM Modi's meeting on June 24

This will be the Prime Minister's first interaction with all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Central government abrogated the state's special status and bifurcated it into UTs. The PM's meeting with the political parties from Jammu and Kashmir is part of the Centre's initiatives to bolster political processes, including holding assembly elections, in the union territory.

The PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration ) is a combination of six mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir that are-- National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, People's Conference, and the Panthers Party. The leaders of all the political parties of the valley were telephonically invited by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for participation in the meeting to be held at the Prime Minister's residence in the national capital at 3 pm on June 24 (Thursday).

The invitees include four former chief ministers-- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

