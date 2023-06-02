Congress To Be Blamed For Bitter Truth: Mayawati Slams Rahul For Minorities Remark In US

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati has now come down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for his minority comments that he made during his ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event in the United States which has stirred a political row.

Mayawati slams Rahul Gandhi's minority comment, says 'Congress responsible'

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati slammed Gandhi's Scion for his remark highlighting the pathetic conditions of Dalit and Muslim communities and held Congress responsible for inflicting atrocities on them during the UPA regime. She also blamed BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Mayawati said. "The statement given by the former president of Congress during his American tour about the pathetic condition of crores of Dalits and Muslim society of India and their life property, insecurity of religion etc. is such a bitter truth for which Congress, BJP and other parties in the Center need to be blamed".

The former Uttar Pradesh CM claimed that despite any political parties being in power, the minorities have to face suffering injustice, atrocities and exploitation at every level, but it was only under BSP rule that justice was provided to them and the law was established. "Whether it is the government of Congress or BJP or SP in other states including UP, injustice-atrocities and exploitation are common at every level on the poor and deprived of the majority Bahujan Samaj, whereas in UP only the BSP government has followed the law by law. Justice was done to everyone by establishing the Raj," she added.

Mayawati further stated that history is full of dark chapters of incessant, countless communal riots and casteist incidents for which allegations and counter-allegations are made just for the sake of political and electoral interests. And despite their benevolent constitution, the people of these classes are constantly exploited, victimised and still remain helpless.

1. कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष द्वारा अमेरिकी दौरे में भारत के करोड़ों दलितों व मुस्लिम समाज की दयनीय दशा एवं उनके जान-माल, मजहब की असुरक्षा आदि के बारे में दिया गया बयान ऐसी कड़वी सच्चाई है जिसके लिए केन्द्र में कांग्रेस, बीजेपी व अन्य पार्टियों की रही सरकारें पूर्ण रूप से दोषी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 2, 2023

What did Rahul Gandhi say about minorities?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a 10-day visit to the United States on Thursday interacted with the Indian diaspora at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event in San Francisco in the United States. Raking up the minority issue, Rahul said that “what is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in the 1980s” and it has “to be fought with affection."

He further alleged that the impact of some actions of the Centre was being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal communities. He said, "It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can’t cut hatred with hatred, but only with love and affection.”

Rahul added, "Also, this is a periodical thing. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in the 1980s. If you went to UP in the 1980s, this was happening with Dalits…We have to challenge it, fight it and do it with love and affection and not with hatred and we will do that.”