Congress To Begin 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Campaign In Delhi As Yatra Enters National Capital

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the party will soon be starting the "Haath Se Haath Jodo" campaign as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on Saturday under the supervision of Rahul Gandhi.

"All planning and preparations have been made for the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign. The door-to-door campaign will start after 30 January. We will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi and his yatra among everyone," Singh told ANI.

'Everyone welcome to join Yatra', says Digvijaya Singh

Digviya said positively that everyone is most welcome to join the Yatra when he was asked if Congress would be able to join the opposition parties together. "From the first day of the Yatra, Congress has stated that those who want to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra can join it. Everybody is welcome here, ” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was attended by senior Congress leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, and Jairam Ramesh when it reached the national capital from Haryana.

The Yatra’s flag transfer ceremony was held near Badarpur metro station.

'Here to open the shop of love', says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

After reaching Delhi Rahul Gandhi said, "Some people are spreading hatred but the country’s common man is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I’ve said to people of RSS-BJP that we’re here to open the shop of love in your 'bazaar' of hatred"

The Yatra, which started on September 7, covered a lot of states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

Rahul added, "You may have seen in this yatra, there was no hatred. Have you heard while walking during this yatra someone abusing you, or assaulting anyone throughout this yatra?".

“If someone falls, other people rush to get him up to help him. This is the reality of India,” Rahul Gandhi said.

"This is the real India, an India of love, respect and brotherhood. we want to mirror them the true face of India," Rahul continued as he emphasised peace and harmony in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)