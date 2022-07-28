Congress To Boycott 44th Chess Olympiad Inaugural Ceremony To Mark Protest Against PM Modi

Politicising the 44th Chess Olympiad which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Congress legislative members have decided to boycott the inaugural ceremony stating that PM Modi is running an anti-democratic government in the country. Leader of the Tamil Nadu Congress Legislative Party, Selvaperunthagai K in a letter said that his party MLAs will not be taking part in the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad that is scheduled to happen in Chennai on Thursday, July 28.

Praising the MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu, Selvaperunthagai said that the state government has allocated a fund of Rs.100 crores for the Chess Olympiad and is carrying out the work rapidly. "Our Chief Minister (MK Stalin) has been directly monitoring all matters from food to accommodation... giving appropriate orders to the authorities to ensure that there is no small defect. It is truly commendable that the Chief Minister personally visited the Nehru Sports Stadium where the event is held even today and gave advice," Tamil Nadu Congress legislative leader said in his letter on July 27.

Congress to boycott inaugural event

Congress' Selvaperunthagai accused the Central government headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of working against democracy and suppressing the voice of the opposition parties.

"Improper implementation of GST, disrupting federalism, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, using the Central Income Tax Department against opposition leaders, being adamant about NEET against Tamil Nadu. The Union Government is supporting anti-democratic activities such as making the Governor of Tamil Nadu speak against policies related to the interests of Tamils, not approving legislative bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly," Selvaperunthagai wrote in his letter.

Adding further he said, "Suspending the members of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha if they voice the rights of the state in a manner that is completely against democracy. The members of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Congress are ignoring the Chess Olympiad events that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate to oppose the policies of the fascist BJP government, which is working against democracy and suppressing the voice of the opposition parties." He also said that the boycott is against PM Modi and not against Chess Olympiad.

PM Modi to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad

PM Modi will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai starting from July 29. The Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 28 at 7:00 PM IST. The Chess Olympiad 2022 is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram.

The best chess players from around the world will be battling each other over the chess boards in Chennai for the Chess Olympiad title. The Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The upcoming edition will witness a record of 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category.

Image: Facebook/K Selvaperunthagai/PTI