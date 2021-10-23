Congress To Brainstorm Election Strategy For 5 Poll-bound States On Oct 26

As five states in the country approach their Legislative Assembly Elections, the Congress party heavyweights will deliberate on their poll strategy and matters of significance at a meeting of party General Secretaries, in-charges, and state unit Chiefs on October 26. As per reports, the party's new membership drive and finalising of the modalities for it would also be discussed during the meeting. A statement in this regard has been circulated by the AICC General Secretary Organisation, KC Venugopal.

"AICC General Secretaries, in-charges, and PCC Presidents will participate in the meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 26 at 10:30 AM at the party headquarters," the statement read.

Legislative Assembly elections for five states - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur are scheduled to be held next year. The leaders will reportedly be holding talks on the affiliation campaign and preparations for the Jan Jagran Abhiyan among others.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unveils 7 key promises for UP

In Uttar Pradesh, flagging off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 23, Saturday announced her party's seven promises for the state's Assembly polls. This includes allocation of 40% tickets to women, waiver of farm loans, relief on consumer electricity bills and financial help to families affected by COVID-19. Most importantly, she revealed that a separate manifesto for women will be released in the upcoming days.

Congress leaders in Goa jump ship

Meanwhile in Goa, ahead of the Goa assembly elections next year, several Goa Congress leaders on October 20, Wednesday jumped ship to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Congress-RJD Mahagatbandhan comes to an end

The Congress party has ended its 'Mahagathbandhan' with RJD in Bihar, making an announcement that it will contest on all 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das announced that the party will contest all upcoming elections solo. His remark comes amid Congress-RJD's tiff for the two seats - Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan up for by-polls on October 30. Bypolls have been necessitated after JDU MLAs - Mewalal Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari's death.

Image: ANI/PTI