Congress To Commence 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' Over Fuel Price Hike From March 31

Congress general secretaries and party in-charge of various states met on Saturday in order to discuss the party's membership drive and the current political situation. In the party's briefing at the AICC HQ, Congress said it will launch "Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" campaign on the issue of inflation and fuel price hike from March 31 to April 7. In a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced that the protest will be launched in three phases.

Randeep Surjewala attacked Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Modi government for constantly increasing petrol and diesel prices. He said, "People of India have been deceived by the Modi government. BJP has been continuously increasing the price of petrol and diesel every day. In the last five days, the current government has increased prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth time by 0.80 paise. The Modi government has looted Rs 26 lakh crore in the last eight years from people."

Congress Party briefing at AICC HQ

"In the Congress regime, the gas price was Rs 410, however, today it is Rs 1,000- Rs 1,200. The gas rate has decreased in the international market, but it has increased here. Congress price was Rs 35 per kg in 2014, and now it is Rs 70-80 per kg. Congress has decided to remove inflation in the upcoming years," he added.

LIVE: Special Congress Party Briefing by Shri @rssurjewala at the AICC HQ. https://t.co/UNcHIuksWM — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2022

The special Congress meeting comes a day after prominent BJP member Yogi Adityanath took oath as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister for the second consecutive years. In the recently held five assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab, BJP had won four out of five polls. The AAP came to power in Punjab.

Moreover, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi earlier took a dig at the government over the rising prices of fuel. He said, "King prepares for the palace, while subjects reel under inflation." Surjewala has also been slamming the Modi government and the saffron party on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala wrote in Hindi, "Inflation in Modi government - 'date new, problem same. This morning also started with rising prices. Today again the rate was increased by Rs 0.80. Everyday a new rate of diesel/petrol in new India, four attacks in five days, loot of Rs. 3.2/L. BJP continues - celebratory oath-taking, public suffers from inflation every day?"