'Congress To Contest 2022 Punjab Polls Without CM Face': AICC In-charge Harish Chaudhary

In a breaking update, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary on Tuesday announced in a press meet that Congress will contest the upcoming state polls in 2022 without a Chief Ministerial Candidate. He also stated that the election will be fought under the leadership of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While addressing a press conference, Harish Chaudhary said, "We have discussed the strategy for the 2022 elections. CM Channi and Sidhu joined the discussion. Congress will contest elections in 2022 without CM face. The election will be fought under the leadership of Sidhu's leaders as he is the PPCC president"

The state party president Sidhu, who was also present in the press meet, said, "Organized power causes victory, divided power causes collapse, the last assembly session is a testimony to the fact that Congress has to gather now for development. Congress will form the government again. Power can also be acquired by deceit, Trap can also be acquired. But if you want to change the life of people, you have to show it by working. This election is a very different election. The roadmap for the election is ready. Today, Punjab is standing at a different juncture. Punjab is the most indebted state of the country."

Sidhu-CM Channi conflict over AG

Meanwhile, earlier Navjot Singh Sidhu had expressed disappointment over APS Deol's appointment as the Advocate General because the latter had appeared for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On November 6, Deol released a statement accusing Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of the government. He alleged that the Punjab Congress president was spreading "misinformation" about sacrilege cases and the drugs matter to gain political advantage over his colleagues. He also claimed that the constitutional office of the AG was being targeted to malign Congress in view of the polls.

Throwing weight behind his legal team, Charanjit Singh Channi asserted, "Our lawyers have fought hard and got permission for interrogating Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases. Our guru's issue will be solved soon. The drugs matter is a serious matter of our state. The sealed reports on the drugs case which has been submitted to High Court will hopefully open on November 18. People who ruined Punjab have to answer". However, Sidhu continued his diatribe against the state government by questioning its inaction in the sacrilege cases and the drugs menace.