Congress To Convene 3-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Congress will hold a three-day brainstorming session named 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Udaipur from May 13 and the focus will be the upcoming 2024 general elections. The Congress Working Committee released a notice which said that the party president Sonia Gandhi will convene a three-day Chintan Shivir that will be held from May 13 to May 15.

Congress' 3-day Nav Sankalp Shivir

As per the notice, the focus of the deliberations will be on the current political scenario, economic situation, and the challenges they pose to our society. The issues related to the welfare and well-being of Farmers and khet mazdoors, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities, women's social justice and empowerment, and youth will also be discussed in detail. The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and matters related to organisational restructuring and strengthening will also be examined.

Prashant Kishor dumps Congress ahead of 2024 Elections

On April 26, poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined Congress' offer for his induction into the party. He expressed his 'humble opinion' and said Congress needs 'leadership & collective will' to fix some of the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. The poll strategist's declining the offer of the grand old party comes after the members expressed their wariness of Kishor's I-PAC's association with rival parties, the recent one being with TRS. Besides TRS in Telangana, I-PAC has also associated with other parties that are in direct competition with Congress like YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

However, Congress has stated that it will always be open to suggestions from poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Congress is a 'live organisation', and it has its 'doors and windows' always open for suggestions from anyone and everyone, said Congress leader Pawan Khera when asked if Congress would henceforth be consulting the poll strategist.

In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election. While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 polls, he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life.

