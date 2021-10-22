Gearing up for Gujarat polls, Congress leaders met ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday to finalise a new Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief, as per sources. Congress is mulling to field Bharat Solanki as its CM face, make Shaktisinh Gohil as its GPCC chief, Amit Chavda as new Leader of Opposition, and Hardik Patel as the election campaign chief, state sources. Gandhi held a long meeting separately with young guns - Jignesh Mewani and Hardik Patel state sources. Gujarat - where BJP has held power for 36 years - will go to polls in December 2022.

Congress to field Bharat Solanki as Gujarat CM?

Over six months ago, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Paresh Dhanani resigned from their post while the Gujarat PCC was dissolved in October 2019. Later, Hardik Patel who joined Congress in 2019 was made the Working President of Gujarat Congress. While both Patel and Gohil stand a chance to be GPCC chief, a final decision will be taken by the High Command after discussion with all the stakeholders. Meanwhile, Congress is also mulling to make Jignesh Mewani as a star campaigner.

Hardik Patel comes from the Patidar community, which used to be a strong vote bank of the BJP. Patel emerged as a leader after the Patidar Movement, while Gohil, who was recently sent to Rajya Sabha by the party, is a close door member of the Gandhi family. Official announcements are expected by evening today.

In June 2020, all three candidates of BJP - Ramilaben Bara, Abhay Bhardwaj, and Narhari Amin won RS seats, while Congress managed to win only one seat - Shaktisinh Gohil, due to its reduced party strength of 65 in a 180-strong Assembly. The second candidate INC candidate, Bharatsinh Solanki, lost the polls as he got only 30 votes compared to Narhari Amin who won 32 votes. Congress was also reduced to a paltry 55 seats from 176 seats in the Municipal Corporation elections with BJP retaining power in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - winning 483 out of the total 576 seats.

BJP changes Gujarat CM

In September, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor and said that he is ready to take new responsibilities in the party. Rupani, who has completed five years in the post, was replaced by first time MLA and ex-CM Anandiben Patel's close aide Bhupendra Patel as CM, 15 months before the elections. Rupani himself replaced Anandiben Patel in 2016 ahead of Gujarat polls in 2017 and completed a five-year term. Later, Bhupendra Patel's cabinet was expanded inducting all new faces, throwing out veterans like Nitin Patel, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Vibhavaru Ben, RC Faldu.