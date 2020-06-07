Karnataka Congress To Field One Candidate For RS; Decision On Support To Deve Gowda Soon

With the Rajya Sabha elections just around the corner, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the party has decided to field one candidate for the upcoming polls. Congress has already announced Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the Rajya Sabha elections.

"We have decided to field one candidate for Rajya Sabha seat. Our party leaders will decide on votes of remaining party MLAs," said DK Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Congress President added that the party would soon take a decision on the issue of support to former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda's candidature to the Upper House.

“JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has conveyed their party decision to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leadership over support to HD Deve Gowda candidature for Rajya Sabha, the party will make a decision soon," the Congress leader said.

The elections to fill the vacant 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19.

Committee to screen leaders who wish to join Congress

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar informed that the party at the state level has constituted a committee to screen leaders who intend to join or return to the party and give its recommendations. He said that the committee headed by Allam Virabhadrappa has been formed to discuss the inclusion of the leaders, and the recommendations of the committee would be discussed with other leaders and local level party workers.

While speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "We do not need people who come to the party just for the sake of power. He or she must believe in the leadership of the party's ideology, Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and is willing to mingle with activists at taluka level."

The Congress leader also hinted that some of the other party leaders want to join Congress and some leaders who have left the party want to return. He further said that there should be no trouble for the party after they rejoin. He added that loyalty to the party is important and the desire for power alone cannot add to the party.

(With inputs from ANI)