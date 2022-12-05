Amid the ongoing voting in the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election, Congress is likely to file a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for walking after casting their votes. The Congress party has claimed that PM Modi and Amit Shah's 'walk' was a 'roadshow' and thus a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and poll guidelines. Republic TV has learned that Congress will approach the EC and will request it to take cognisance of the 'walk' of the two leaders as a violation of MCC.

Notably, earlier on the voting day (Monday), about 200 metres away from the polling station, PM Modi ditched his vehicle and walked towards the booth to cast his vote. After exercising his democratic right, the Prime showed his inked finger to the crowd gathered to welcome him. He then walked to his elder brother's house, which is about 250 metres from the polling station.

#BREAKING | Congress in Gujarat to file complaint against PM Modi and Amit Shah for walking after casting their votes, claims 'walking is violation of poll conduct'.

#BREAKING | Congress in Gujarat to file complaint against PM Modi and Amit Shah for walking after casting their votes, claims 'walking is violation of poll conduct'.

'Want to thank people of India': PM Modi

After casting his vote at the polling station in Ranip, Ahmedabad, PM Modi spoke to the media personnel and said, "People celebrated the festival of democracy in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi with great enthusiasm and fervour. I thank the people of the country from the bottom of my heart for the festival of democracy. I thank the Election Commission from the bottom of my heart for conducting the polls in a magnificent manner ensuring that India's prestige in the world increases. A good example of this was seen in this election."

#BREAKING | Gujarat Elections 2022 - I want to thank people of India for celebrating the festival of democracy: PM Modi speaks to the media after casting his vote in the final phase of Gujarat polls.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/VtqRYvJdEo — Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022

Talking in Gujarati later, the Prime Minister said, "I heartily thank the voters of Gujarat for celebrating the festival of democracy with full fervour. The people of Gujarat have the wisdom of listening to everybody and accepting what is right. This is the nature of Gujarat. Following this nature, people are voting in large numbers."

Amit Shah calls for record turnout

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah, cast his vote at a polling booth in Naranpura of Ahmedabad. After casting his vote, Amit Shah walked towards a temple and prayed there. Following this, he interacted with reporters and called for a record turnout.

"Today is the voting day of the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. People, since morning, have come out with enthusiasm and in large numbers to vote in support of the 2.5-decade development journey of the state. I appeal to all men and women voters, especially first-time voters to vote and take forward the decades-old reform journey of the state," HM Shah said.

"I appeal to all the voters of Gujarat to exercise their franchise to further strengthen the development model of increasing commercial investments, 100% enrolment, 0% dropout ratio, programmes of poverty alleviation and an all-inclusive model of development, which is attracting the entire country," the Home Minister added.