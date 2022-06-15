Congress To Gherao Nationwide Raj Bhavans On June 16; Accuses Delhi Police Of Hooliganism

Amid the Congress' high octane drama in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate summons, the party's General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has sought action against the Delhi Police. He accused the Delhi police of hooliganism in forcibly entering the AICC's national headquarters and alleging that the personnel beat up party workers. Demanding a First Information Report and suspension of the officers involved, the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament announced that Congress will gherao all the Raj Bhavans across India on Thursday, June 16.

"BJP government and Delhi Police have crossed all limits of hooliganism. They barged into Congress' office and attacked the party workers and leaders. Those Delhi Police puppet officers should know that all this will be remembered. They must accept this warning that this is hooliganism displayed by them and they will be held accountable. We condemn the action of the Delhi Police and an FIR must be registered against them. The involved officers should be suspended and a disciplinary inquiry must be initiated," he said.

The Congress General Secretary further said, "We follow Gandhi's ideology, we are peace-lovers, non-violent but if you take off the nameplate and commit hooliganism by breaking the doors of our office, then don't think that Congress workers will remain silent. This is the instruction of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that we have to follow the path of Gandhi in a peace-loving manner even if we have to face lathi-charge. This is the only reason we are being patient, but this hooliganism won't be tolerated".

Congress to gherao Raj Bhavans on June 16: Randeep Surjewala

He further stated, "We will hold a protest against the Central governemnt tomorrow (June 16) and gherao all the Raj Bhavans (Governor Houses) across the nation. The demonstration will take place at all the district headquarters on June 17. Truth can't be suppressed".

Congress' violent protest over Rahul Gandhi's ED Summons

A similar situation was witnessed in Delhi, where the party workers, in a bid to display their rage, set tyres ablaze. Thick black smog was seen engulfing the region with the pile of tyres burning on the street outside the ED office, where workers are gathered in large numbers marking their 'Dharna'. This, despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people at any given spot in an area.

Amidst this, sitting on a 'dharna' were senior Congress leaders such as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others who asserted that they were carrying their protest in a 'Gandhian' way. "Is this a banana republic? Whatever happening is very unfortunate, it is unprecedented," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, alleging that the police were doing 'goonda gardi' on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah. Bhupesh Baghel added, "Police is not letting anyone go and come. They are suppressing our voice."

The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday. During the questioning, Republic learnt that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, and specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them.

Sources also informed Republic that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.