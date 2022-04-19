Congress to hold 3-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Top Congress leaders from across the country will meet next month in Rajasthan’s Udaipur at the three-day brainstorming session to evolve the party's strategy for its overhaul and revival in the wake of a series of electoral defeats.

Sources in the party said the "Chintan Shivir" will be held from May 13 to 15 at a resort, where around 400 leaders will sit and deliberate on what lacks the party and what needs to be done to revive its electoral fortunes.

The Congress has suffered repeated defeats in assembly and general elections in the past few years and the leaders are suggesting the party's overhaul to revive it at the grassroots level.

The Congress Working Committee, the party's top-decision making body, would soon meet to finalise the dates for the Chintan Shivir, the sources said.

Arrangements are being made at a resort in Udaipur for the holding of this brainstorming session and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken have already visited the location of the session, the sources added. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK

