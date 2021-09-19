Congress To Hold CLP Meet Today, New Punjab CM To Be Finalised As Amarinder Singh Resigns

After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress party is expected to announce the new Chief Minister for Punjab on Sunday. A Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has been called at 11 AM in the state to finalise the new Punjab CM. As per sources, a senior state leader who is being considered the post is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The 62-year-old serves as the Jails and Cooperation Minister in the outgoing cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Several other names have also been doing the rounds. As per sources, another name that has emerged is of former PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar. He is said to be the front runner for the post. If Jakhar is appointed, he will become the first-ever Hindu CM after states were reorganised in 1966. Other Punjab Congress leaders such as Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and newly-elected PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have also emerged as contenders.

The Congress party is expected to hold the CLP meeting to discuss the new Punjab CM at 11 AM today. An announcement is expected to follow shortly after. Sources have informed, that no matter who gets the CM post, the assembly elections that are around four months away will be fought with the face of the top brass, and not the newly-appointed CM.

Amarinder Singh tenders resignaton

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Addressing the media thereafter, the outgoing CM had said, "They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting here in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government." He had added, "It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust".

However, Amarinder Singh made it clear that his resignation from the Chief Ministership in no way meant that he was exiting the political sphere of Punjab. "If you ask me what I am going to do, I won't be able to tell you but I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon," he said in an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami later in the day.