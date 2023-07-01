Congress To Hold Strategy Meet Today To Discuss UCC Ahead Of Monsoon Session

In a bid to strategise their approach towards the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), top leaders of the Congress party are set to convene a meeting at 10 Janpath today (July 1) at 5:00 pm. The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting aims to chart out the future course of action on the contentious issue before the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament.

The timing of this crucial meeting holds significance as it has been scheduled just before the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on the proposed UCC, which is slated to take place on July 3. Congress leaders understand the importance of presenting a unified front on this issue, and this meeting aims to outline the party's stance and strategy for the upcoming session.

Meeting to discuss Congress’ stance on UCC

The primary focus of the Congress party will be to decide the approach they will adopt regarding the Uniform Civil Code and consider the perspectives of other opposition parties. While Congress has already made it clear that they are in favour of the UCC for the betterment of the nation, the opposition seems to be divided on this matter.

The meeting aims to bring together the diverse viewpoints within the Congress party and find common ground to present a united front. With the parliamentary session just around the corner, it becomes crucial for the Congress party to ensure a cohesive strategy on the Uniform Civil Code, taking into account the concerns and opinions of other opposition parties.

All eyes on the outcome of the meeting

The Uniform Civil Code is a complex and sensitive issue that has been a subject of debate and discussion in India for many years. It seeks to replace personal laws based on religious practices with a common set of laws for all citizens. The Congress party's approach and stance on this issue will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the political landscape of the country.

As the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting commences, all eyes will be on the outcome, as it will shape the party's direction on the UCC and set the stage for the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament.