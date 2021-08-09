Congress To Hold Year-long Celebrations To Commemorate India's 75 Years Of Independence

A statement published by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal has stated that the Indian National Congress Party has scheduled a year-long celebration to honour the country's 75th anniversary of independence with a host of programmes. The party has decided to form committees in all states to organise year-long celebrations and to organise 'Swatantra Senani & Shaheed Samman Divas' on August 14 evening in all districts of the country as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Congress on 75 years of India's Independence

General Secretary Venugopal states, "The party led by Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders and workers played a stellar role during the Freedom struggle - from 'Satyagrah' to 'Salt March', from 'Non-Cooperation Movement' to 'Quit India Movement.' It led the world's biggest and longest 'Non-Violence Movement' against the Imperial and Colonial British Rule and finally achieved independence for India. Post-Independence, the Congress Party scripted the path for a modern and vibrant India, standing in the front line of the most progressive nations in the world."

Despotic and authoritarian individuals and organisations, the majority of whom sided with the British and opposed the Freedom Movement at the time, continue to undermine the basic foundations of our polity and democracy, he noted. Their overt and covert objective is to undermine individual freedoms, prolong social inequality, destroy institutional autonomy, create caste and religious divisions, and jeopardise the very foundations of our Constitution and Nationhood. Today, it is up to every one of us to defend and protect our liberties, added Venugopal.

On August 14, the party will hold 'Swatantra Senani & Shaheed Samman Divas', a public ceremony to honour and facilitate freedom fighters, their families, and martyrs' families. The AICC has asked all Pradesh Congress Committees to make a two-minute film for a social media campaign commemorating events from their state's liberation movement. The videos will subsequently be shared on various social media sites, according to the press release.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image Credit: PTI