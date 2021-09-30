Congress To Include Issues Concerning Farmers And Homebuyers In UP Polls Manifesto

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress has announced about including the issues of farmers and several homebuyers in Noida in its election manifesto. According to the party's office-bearers, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has assured to include these issues in the party manifesto and further asserted on resolving them.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently in Uttar Pradesh on a 5-day tour.

Speaking on the ongoing issues regarding farmers and homebuyers, the party bearers said that farmers from several villages in Noida have been protesting for a long time based on their demands which include the hiked compensation of their land followed by the plight of the homebuyers who are suffering due to an unnecessary delay of years in getting the possession of their own flats.

Congress meeting ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Earlier on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief of Congress's social media unit in the state, Pankhuri Pathak, and leader Anil Yadav met Priyanka in Lucknow and held discussions on various issues concerning Noida and its adjoining areas. They also apprised her about the problems faced by the citizens living over there followed by the continuous protest by farmers and homebuyers.

Speaking on the same, Pankhuri Pathak said, "Priyankaji has assured that all these issues would be taken up by the party in the coming days for their resolution. She also said these issues would be included in the Congress manifesto for the upcoming polls," PTI reported.

Vadra also raised concerns regarding the growing unemployment followed by poor law and order system and issues relating to women's safety in Noida. She has precisely instructed party workers to take up these issues especially concerning unemployment and women's safety.

भाजपा ने उप्र के गन्ना किसानों के साथ बहुत बड़ा धोखा किया है। 4.5 सालों में 35 रू की मामूली बढ़ोत्तरी के बाद अब गन्ना किसानों को मात्र 350 रू/क्विंटल देने की घोषणा हुई है, जबकि किसानों की लागत बहुत बढ़ चुकी है।



उप्र के गन्ना किसानों को 400रू/क्विंटल से एक रुपया भी कम नहीं चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Gandhi on several occasions called out to the BJP government for the situation in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "BJP has cheated the sugarcane farmers of UP a lot. After a marginal increase of Rs 35 in 4.5 years, now it has been announced to give only Rs 350 / quintal to sugarcane farmers, while the cost of farmers has increased a lot. The sugarcane farmers of UP need not even one rupee less than Rs.400/quintal."

